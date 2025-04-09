403
ACES Gallery's Online Spring Estates Auction On Sunday, Apr 27 Is Packed With Over 500 Quality Lots
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Stamford, CT, USA, April 10, 2025 -- An important 18th century French variegated marble-top centre table, a bronze statue of a panther by Anna Vaughan Hyatt Huntington (American, 1876-1973), and a watercolor on paper depicting boys on a pier by Reginald Marsh (American, 1898-1954) are a few expected top lots in ACES Gallery's Spring Estates Auction set for Sunday, April 27th.
The auction, beginning promptly at 1pm Eastern time, features over 500 lots, including fine art, jewelry, collectibles, a single-owner collection of clocks, plus over 50 items from the collection of Susie Hilfiger (Greenwich, Conn.), and items descended through the family of a New York City auctioneer, circa 1930s. Additional material from over 50 local estates will also be offered.
These will include fine art by names such as Benjamin Constant and Nicola Simbari; dozens of bronzes (including Erte); antique and contemporary furniture (Regency, American, William Hinn, Stephen Swift and others); silver, gold and gemstone jewelry items; sterling flatware services; rugs and carpets; wonderful decorative arts; portrait miniatures; and much more.
The auction will be in the Stamford gallery, with an in-person preview, plus phone and absentee bidding, as well as online bidding on three platforms (LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and Drouot). There will be no in-person bidding during the auction. It will be an online auction.
The 18th century French Neoclassical centre table is in two pieces and has an impressive, round, three-inch-thick variegated marble top, 50 3⁄4 inches in diameter weighing over 600 pounds, with an ogee beveled edge, supported by a carved gilt and painted conforming frame raised on eight straight tapering legs decorated with acanthus leaves and gilt scrolls. Estimate: $5,000-$10,000.
The bronze sculpture by Anna Vaughan Hyatt Huntington stands 6 1⁄2 inches tall and is titled Reaching Panther. It was previously owned by a noted art historian. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000.
The watercolor on paper by Reginald Marsh is a figural work that depicts boys on a New York City pier. It measures 13 inches by 18 1⁄2 inches (minus frame). Estimate: $3,000-$5,000.
An oil on canvas by Nicola Simbari (Italian,1927-2012), titled The Girl in White, the stretcher 39 1⁄2 inches by 29 1⁄2 inches, (minus the 46 1⁄2 inch by 32 1⁄2 inch frame that's impressed Florence Art Gallery in Italy), has a Palm Beach, Florida gallery label on verso and should hit $2,000-$4,000.
An oil on board Winterscape by Jan Evert Morel II (Dutch, 1835-1905), 9 inches by 12 inches and housed in a gilt cove frame, artist signed lower left, has a pre-sale estimate of $800-$1,200.
An oil on board Nude sketch signed by Benjamin Constant (French, 1845-1902), 25 3⁄4 inches by 21 inches (board, less the frame), with a Sotheby's label on verso, should realize $3,000-$5,000.
An oil on canvas painting of a seated nude by Alfred Richard Mitchell (1888-1972), signed and dated 1933 in pencil on verso, 28 1⁄4 inches by 23 inches (sight), has an estimate of $800-$1,200.
A very fine Marie Antoinette portrait miniature after the French artist Lebrun, diminutive at 5 inches by 3 3⁄4 inches (sight, less the brass frame), is expected to find a new home for $500-$700.
An important Louis Majorelle buffet deux corps (sideboard display cabinet), carved with a grapevine motif, with stained glass panels with metal grapevine overlay, supports and mouldings carved with grapes and grape leaves, plus brass pulls and figured buried walnut veneered panels, 93 inches tall by 20 3⁄4 inches wide by 80 1⁄2 inches long, should hammer for $4,000-$6,000.
Previews will be held by appointment only, on Friday, April 25th (12pm-5pm), and Saturday April 26th (10am-5pm) in ACES Gallery's gallery and offices located at 85 Old Long Ridge Road (#A4) in Stamford, Conn. For an appointment, call (475) 500-7118; or send an email to .... All items will be on display or otherwise available for inspection prior to auction day, Sunday, April 27th.
ACES (All Country Estate Services) was founded in 2020 by auctioneer and appraiser Alex Fonarow. The company was designed from the ground up to offer quality service to its clients, buyers and consignors. The firm has specialists in all areas of the estate process, including appraisals, traditional and online-only (timed) auctions, donations, and whole-house cleanouts.
To learn more about ACES Gallery and the Spring Estates Auction set for Sunday, April 27th at 1 pm Eastern time, please visit Updates are posted often.
