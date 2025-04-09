Zelensky Assures That Ukraine Is Ready To Pay For US Aid Packages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to pay for future aid packages from the United States, including Patriot systems.

The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Regarding the additional package, we want and we are ready, and we have handed over to the American side a large package that we want to buy. We want to buy it in one form or another. This is our format, how we will pay for it. And we did not ask for the future package for free,” Zelensky said.

: Ukraine is aware of 155 Chinese citizens fighting on side of Russi

According to him, during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, the transfer of at least 10 Patriot systems was discussed.

“I told him on the phone, give us at least ten [Patriot systems]. This is protection, this will help us after the war, this is a guarantee of security, that Ukraine is covered by air defense. There are many different formats and tools that we are ready for. We were ready to find 30 billion and 50 billion for the appropriate package,” the head of state said.

As Ukrinform reported, last November, the Netherlands supplied Ukraine with three launchers for the Patriot air defense system.