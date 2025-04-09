IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Outplay Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans produced a superb all-round performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

After being asked to bat first, the Titans scored 217 for six, thanks to opener Sai Sudharsan's 56-ball 82.

In reply, the Royals were all out for 159 in 19.2 overs. Shimron Hetmyer made 52 while skipper Sanju Samson scored 41, but the rest of the batters failed to convert their starts.

Pace bowler Prasidh Krishna took three wickets for the Titans who moved up to the top of the table with eight points from five games.

The Royals remain in the seventh place with four points from five matches.

On Thursday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Delhi Capitals. The match starts at 6 pm UAE Time.