Swiss Government Appoints Special Envoy To The US Amid Trade War
Français
fr
Le Conseil fédéral nomme un envoyé spécial pour les Etats-Unis
Español
es
Suiza nombra a un enviado especial para EE.
The Federal Council – Switzerland's executive body – has announced plans to step up its engagement with the US to address key issues, particularly in trade, economics and finance. The decision was outlined in a press release from the government.
+ US tariff shock: adding up the Swiss bill
The temporary role of special envoy will offer a focused and additional channel for communication, primarily addressing international security. Lüchinger, who currently heads the International Security Division at the foreign ministry, has been appointed to this position.
The Federal Council has established a project team to manage Switzerland's relations with the US. Led by Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis, this initiative will involve all departments and run until the end of the year.
Translated from French with DeepL
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.Popular Stories More Swiss Abroad Why Switzerland hasn't got a capital city Read more: Why Switzerland hasn't got a capital cit
