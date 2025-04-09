PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): AGMEGM

PolyPeptide announces results of the annual General Meeting 2025 Baar, 9 April 2025 – PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a specialized global CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, today announced that the shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the Company's fourth annual General Meeting with a large majority. The Chair of the Board of Directors of PolyPeptide Group AG (the“Company”), Peter Wilden, welcomed the shareholders at the Company's fourth annual General Meeting (“AGM 2025”) that took place at the Chollerhalle, Zug. At the AGM 2025, a total of 26,175,680 shares with voting rights were represented, corresponding to 79.02% of the issued registered shares of the Company. All five members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election and the proposed new independent member of the Board of Directors, Jo LeCouilliard, were appointed for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next annual General Meeting 2026. Peter Wilden was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors, and Philippe Weber and Peter Wilden were each individually re-elected as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next annual General Meeting 2026. The shareholders also approved the Board of Directors' proposal to introduce a capital band in a new art. 3a of the Company's Articles of Association and a conditional share capital for financing purposes and finance instruments in a new art. 3c of the Company's Articles of Association. Further proposals of the Board of Directors that were approved at the AGM 2025 included, among others, the re-election of the Statutory Auditors and the Independent Proxy as well as the approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. The shareholders also granted discharge to all members of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee in office in the financial year 2024 for their activities in the financial year 2024. The shareholders approved the Management Report, Statutory Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and the report on non-financial matters, in each case, for the financial year 2024 as well as the Remuneration Report 2024 in a separate consultative vote. The minutes of the AGM 2025 will be available within 15 days on the Company's website . The next annual General Meeting 2026 will be held on 8 April 2026. Contact PolyPeptide Group AG Michael Stäheli Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications ... T: +41 43 502 0580 About PolyPeptide PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries (“PolyPeptide”) is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, PolyPeptide contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-clinical through to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with a large exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit polypeptide . @PolyPeptide – follow us on LinkedIn Disclaimer This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. PolyPeptide Group AG is providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional features:



