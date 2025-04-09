ISA Calls On Indian Businesses To Lead Africa's Clean Energy Push

MENAFN - KNN India)As solar energy initiatives gain traction across Africa, the International Solar Alliance (ISA) has urged Indian businesses to capitalise on growing momentum and build on the strong foundation laid by the Indian government.

Barakat Ahmed, Regional Programs Head – Africa at ISA, told ANI that the alliance, co-founded by India, is currently overseeing 30 solar projects across the continent.

These span vital sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and government infrastructure, including solar-powered schools, clinics, water pumps, and cold storage units.

“With India's experience in rural solar electrification and its trusted status in Africa, Indian companies are well-positioned to lead this clean energy transition,” Ahmed said. He noted a recent increase in interest from Indian firms but emphasised the need for more proactive involvement.

To support businesses, ISA is working to de-risk the investment landscape and facilitate cross-border partnerships.

The alliance is in advanced discussions with up to ten African countries on projects worth between USD 50 million and 400 million, including in Ethiopia, Guinea, Zambia, and Mauritius.

Despite progress, challenges persist. Many African nations lack regulatory frameworks and skilled manpower needed for long-term sustainability.

ISA is addressing this through policy support and training programs. Its STAR-C centres, already present in seven countries, are equipping local professionals and officials with technical expertise.

ISA is also aligning with the African Union's master plan to promote cross-border electricity trading.“Africa has over 600 million people without power. Decentralised solar is the fastest, most scalable way to bridge that gap,” Ahmed added.

The remarks come as ISA hosts a Solar X Accelerator in Mauritius, training 35 young entrepreneurs from around the world in advanced solar technologies.

