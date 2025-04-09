Brewers Association Announces 2025 Industry Award Winners

Ted Zeller of Norris McLaughlin, P.A., Ron Jeffries, Shawn Mullen, and the NC Beer Community to receive honors

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brewers Association (BA), the not-for-profit trade organization representing small and independent American craft brewers, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Industry Awards. Since 1987, these prestigious honors have been bestowed upon individuals and groups that have made a significant impact on the craft beer community. This year's award winners will be celebrated for their dedication and contributions during a special ceremony on April 30, 2025, at the Craft Brewers Conference® (CBC) in Indianapolis.

"Congratulations to this year's Industry Award winners. Their dedication and advocacy have strengthened the craft brewing community and paved the way for its continued success," said Bart Watson, president and CEO of the Brewers Association. "We celebrate their achievements and thank them for their invaluable contributions."

2025 Industry Award Recipients

Russell Schehrer Award for Innovation in Craft Brewing

Ron Jeffries (in memoriam), Founder, Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales (Dexter, Mich.)

This award is presented in honor of Wynkoop Brewing Company's founding partner, Russell Schehrer, to an individual or company for their innovative contributions to the brewing industry.

Ron Jeffries (1967-2024), this year's recipient of the Innovation in Craft Brewing award, embodied the spirit of the Russell Schehrer Award for Innovation in Craft Brewing. His passion, dedication to excellence, and commitment to sharing knowledge left a lasting impact on the brewing community.

Ron's journey began in the 1980s, sparked by his curiosity for craft beer, which led him to study brewing science and work in the industry. In 2004, he and his wife, Laurie, founded Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, a brewery known for its fun, quirky spirit and pioneering wild, oak-aged sour beers. That same year, Jolly Pumpkin won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival.

As an early supporter of the Michigan Brewers Guild and a longtime board member, Ron played a key role in shaping the craft beer scene throughout the world and was a mentor to many. His legacy lives on through his commitment to artisan brewing and innovation in craft beer.

Brewers Association Recognition Award

The NC Beer Community

This award is presented to an individual, company, or group whose inspiration, enthusiasm, and support have contributed to the craft brewing movement.

Hurricane Helene's devastation on September 27, 2024, brought over 20 inches of rain, extreme flooding, and landslides that destroyed roads, bridges, and entire communities. More than 7,000 roads and 650 bridges were damaged, and 106 lives were lost. In Asheville, Buncombe County's water system failed, leaving residents without potable water for 53 days. With power and cell service down, families were disconnected.

Breweries statewide stepped up-taprooms became supply hubs, trucks delivered emergency aid, and impacted breweries served as relief centers. Highland Brewing's Leah Ashburn captured the moment: "We can't brew without water, so each day we adapt to meet new needs."

The NC Craft Brewers Guild launched Pouring for Neighbors, raising $250,000 through national brewery support. Its new nonprofit, the NC Craft Brewers Foundation, has distributed $152,000 in grants, ensuring breweries can rebuild and continue serving their communities.

The NC Beer Community's collaborative spirit remains unwavering, proving that in times of crisis, the beer community rises stronger-together.

F.X. Matt Defense of the Industry Award

Ted Zeller, Norris-McLaughlin, and the Brewers of Pennsylvania

This award, named for the late F.X. Matt of F.X. Matt Brewing Co., is presented to an individual or company for their contributions and efforts in championing the small brewing industry.

"I am completely honored and grateful," says Ted Zeller , Chair of the Liquor Law Practice Group at Norris McLaughlin, P.A. "I really am at a loss for words." Ted Zeller, this year's F.X. Matt Defense of the Industry Award winner, entered beer law in 2006, leading a landmark case against InBev. His work caught Dick Yuengling's attention, sparking ongoing collaboration on legislative and distribution efforts with D.G. Yuengling & Son.

In 2009, Ted helped Yuengling fight a wholesaler bill threatening franchise laws. He connected with craft industry leaders, including Bill Covaleski of Victory Brewing Company and Chris Trogner of Tröegs Independent Brewing, playing a key role in forming the Brewers of Pennsylvania, where he currently serves as General Counsel.

Among his countless contributions to craft beer advocacy, these stand out as especially significant:



Opposing franchise law expansion before the Pennsylvania Senate.

Authoring laws streamlining brand registration, packaging, and direct sales.

Negotiating a reduced 1.5% beer sales tax.

Defending craft brewers in antitrust and licensing cases. Advocating for breweries as essential businesses during COVID-19.

"Ted has been the agent of change that turned Pennsylvania into one of the best states for breweries," said Tom Kehoe, Yards Brewing.

Brewers Association Mentor of the Year Award

Shawn Mullen, Stone Brewing Company

Shawn Mullen, this year's Mentor of the Year, joined the Brewers Association's inaugural mentorship cohort in 2021. His dedication to fostering industry talent has helped individuals, companies, and brands grow.

Shawn began his career buying beer for a Massachusetts liquor store group, building a craft-focused program centered on quality and education. In 2014, Shawn relocated to Seattle to expand Wallace Brewing's sales territories, later joining The Odom Corporation as National Account Manager to support craft brands in building chain retail business. In 2019, Shawn joined Stone Brewing, where he currently serves as the Director of National Accounts, Off Premise for the East Coast. He earned his Advanced Cicerone certification in 2022 and joined the Brewers Association's Market Development Committee in 2024.

"Shawn has been the professor of craft beer I always hoped for," said mentee Chris Housman. "He builds bridges and shows the path forward, empowering others to succeed."

Award recipients were nominated by their peers and determined by votes from staff and committees comprised of members of the Brewers Association board of directors, the craft brewing community, and past award winners.

Please visit here for more information on past winners and nominations for the 2026 awards.

In addition to the individual industry awards, the Brewers Association conducts two prestigious national and international professional brewing competitions: the Great American Beer Festival Competition and the World Beer Cup ®.

About the Brewers Association

The Brewers Association (BA) is the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers, their beers, and the community of brewing enthusiasts. The BA represents 5,600-plus U.S. breweries and more than 23,000 homebrewers. The BA's independent craft brewer seal is a widely adopted symbol differentiating beers from small and independent craft brewers. The BA organizes events, including the World Beer Cup ® , Great American Beer Festival ® , Craft Brewers ConferenceTM & BrewExpo America® , National Homebrew Competition , and American Craft Beer Week® . The BA publishes The New Brewer® and Zymurgy® magazines, and Brewers Publications® is the leading publisher of brewing literature in the U.S. Beer lovers are invited to learn more about the dynamic world of craft beer at CraftBeer ® and about homebrewing via the BA's American Homebrewers Association ® . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

The Brewers Association is an opportunity equal-opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital/familial status. The BA complies with provisions of Executive Order 13672 and the Secretary of Labor's rules, regulations, and appropriate orders.

Norris McLaughlin, P.A., is a multi-practice, commercial law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, delivering legal solutions to clients wherever they conduct their business, including nationally and internationally. The firm's nearly 130 attorneys practice in more than 25 legal disciplines and industry-focused groups and serve a wide range of clients, including small businesses, middle-market companies, and Fortune 500 corporations, as well as the private individuals and families who may own, lead, and/or manage those companies. Norris McLaughlin is a member of Meritas®, a global alliance of leading independent law firms. To learn more, visit .

Contact: Skylar Daley

Communications Coordinator

(908) 252-4214

[email protected]

Jessie Vandenhouten

On behalf of the Brewers Association (970) 963-4873 ext. 1220

[email protected]

SOURCE Norris McLaughlin, P.A

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED