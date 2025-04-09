Everyday Labs Launches First Annual Attendance Innovation Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) School districts and the students they serve could win big with:

Your district could win up to $2,000 in attendance incentives and a $5,000 scholarship for a graduating senior.



Three Runner Up Prizes : Win $1,000 for attendance incentives Recognition as a finalist in a special blog post and live panel webinar

Three Runner Up Prizes : Win $1,000 for attendance incentives Recognition as a finalist in a special blog post and live panel webinar

Nomination & Announcement Timeline



Submit an online application by May 15 to nominate your district (or another district)

Community Voting begins May 19 , with promotional materials provided to nominees to leverage on their social media channels to garner votes

Award Winners Announced June 24 via blog post, social media, press release, email, with promotional materials provided for winners to celebrate on social media Live Webinar August 14 celebrating award winners as they share their innovations

Nominations are now open! Visit our website to enter and view the full rules and regulations.

About EveryDay Labs

EveryDay Labs unites behavioral science, data science, and family engagement strategies to reduce chronic absenteeism while equipping educators with a game plan to optimize attendance work districtwide. To date, we have prevented over 2.5 million absences, increasing instructional time for students by over 972 million minutes. The company earned the coveted "Strong Evidence" rating from Evidence for ESSA out of the Center for Research and Reform in Education (CRRE) at Johns Hopkins University School of Education. Learn more at .

