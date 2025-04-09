Everyday Labs Launches First Annual Attendance Innovation Awards
Grand Prize: Win $2,000 for attendance incentives & a $5,000 scholarship for a graduating senior
Three Runner Up Prizes : Win $1,000 for attendance incentives
Recognition as a finalist in a special blog post and live panel webinar
Nomination & Announcement Timeline
Submit an online application by May 15 to nominate your district (or another district)
Community Voting begins May 19 , with promotional materials provided to nominees to leverage on their social media channels to garner votes
Award Winners Announced June 24 via blog post, social media, press release, email, with promotional materials provided for winners to celebrate on social media
Live Webinar August 14 celebrating award winners as they share their innovations
Nominations are now open! Visit our website to enter and view the full rules and regulations.
About EveryDay Labs
EveryDay Labs unites behavioral science, data science, and family engagement strategies to reduce chronic absenteeism while equipping educators with a game plan to optimize attendance work districtwide. To date, we have prevented over 2.5 million absences, increasing instructional time for students by over 972 million minutes. The company earned the coveted "Strong Evidence" rating from Evidence for ESSA out of the Center for Research and Reform in Education (CRRE) at Johns Hopkins University School of Education. Learn more at .
