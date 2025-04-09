Millions Of Ledger Users Can Self-Custody SUI And Sui Tokens

Ledger Live support brings clear signing and more token access for a superior self-custody experience

Sui and Ledger, the world leader in digital asset security for consumers and enterprises, have announced today that Ledger users can now access both Sui tokens and SUI directly within Ledger Live. Native integration to Ledger Live to securely buy, send, and receive SUI and Sui tokens, with swap and staking support coming later this year, is a massive step in making self-custody of SUI and Sui's flourishing DeFi ecosystem accessible to a wider audience, considering Ledger secures 20 percent of the total crypto market cap.

With Ledger Live, users can now benefit from:



Clear Signing: With Ledger Live support, Sui users can fully participate within the Ledger Live interface with Clear Signing , enabling human-readable transactions and increasing transaction verifiability over insecure blind signing.

More access to the Sui ecosystem: In addition to SUI, Ledger Live makes Sui tokens readily accessible to Ledger users.

Deeper feature support: With additional swap and staking features coming soon, Ledger Live integration lets users do more with Sui. Best-in-class self-custody: Ledger devices protect private keys from online threats, support multi-signature security for high-value transactions, and enable full self-custody without reliance on third parties.

The Ledger Live integration will roll out in phases, beginning with core functionality and adding additional features over the coming months. Ledger and Sui will partner closely to continually expand functionality, allowing users to seamlessly engage with Sui's expanding DeFi ecosystem while maintaining control of their assets.

Building on Sui's commitment to security, self-custody, and seamless blockchain interactions – exemplified by features like zkLogin and – Ledger and Sui will continue to enhance capabilities as adoption grows.

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing user-friendly experiences. For more information about Sui, please visit

About Ledger

Celebrating its 10 year anniversary in 2024,

Ledger is the digital asset solution secure by design. The world's most internationally respected offensive security team, Ledger Donjon, is relied upon as a crucial resource for securing the world of Digital Assets. With over 14 billion dollars hacked, scammed or mismanaged in 2023 alone, Ledger's security brings peace of mind and uncompromising self-custody to its community.

