Film-Makers Union Conducts Training On Dramaturgy

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union conducts training for cinematographers, young screenwriters, and those who want to learn the intricacies of this profession, Azernews reports.

As a continuation of the work in this direction, Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union has announced admission to the "36 Situations of Dramaturgy" training this time.

The training program, designed by film director and producer Oleg Safaraliyev, will be based on George Polti's famous "36 Situations" theory. George Polti analyzed 1,200 dramaturgical works and classified them into a total of 36 situations.

In each lesson of the training organized by the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union, three situations will be analyzed, examples will be given, and participants will learn the intricacies of dramaturgy and develop their own synopses through the famous theory.

The lessons will include 12 lessons, one once a week. In addition to the lessons to be held during non-working hours, the trainer will hold meetings with participants during the week to develop synopses.

Those who wish to apply for the training can submit their synopsis (at least one page), motivation letter, and biographies to [email protected] by April 15 with the subject line "36 Situations of Dramaturgy".