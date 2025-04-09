Henry Repeating Arms Recognizes The American Construction Industry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "America runs on the backs of its builders," said Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. "This rifle is our celebration of all the skilled tradespeople who work on everything from blueprints to brick and mortar to shape our city's skylines, put roofs over our heads, build roads, bridges, and most importantly, the foundation of our lives and future. This new rifle is our way of saying thanks."

Andy Wickstrom, President of Henry Repeating Arms, said, "We are proud to acknowledge the demanding and dangerous work, which requires a diverse range of skills. From carpenters and plumbers to electricians and engineers to ironworkers and excavators, the construction industry plays a vital role in shaping our communities and creating spaces for growth and progress."

Built on the award-winning Henry Golden Boy .22 S/L/LR platform, this lever-action rifle, like the rest of Henry's Tribute Edition rifles, features highly detailed engraved embellishments that pay tribute to some of the country's most fundamental workforces and constituencies.

The right side of the nickel-plated receiver cover features a 24kt gold-plated "Proud to Build America" plaque, an engraving of the American flag, and a portrait of three construction workers standing proudly in front of steel I-beams. The left side shows a residential framer at work on a rooftop and a tower crane erecting a skyscraper-a nod to the vast scope of the construction trades. Both sides are bordered by a brick motif, symbolizing the industry's foundational role in America.

The rifle's genuine American walnut buttstock features a hand-painted yellow construction helmet beside a scroll banner reading "American Construction Tribute," providing a lasting symbol of pride for those in the trades.

The fully functional work of art is chambered for .22 Short, Long, and Long Rifle. It features a 20" blued steel octagon barrel, brass buttplate and barrel band, adjustable sights, and the legendarily smooth action Henry firearms are known for.

The American Construction Tribute Edition is available now through licensed Henry Repeating Arms dealers nationwide. MSRP is $1,240.

ABOUT HENRY REPEATING ARMS

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All." Every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has 400,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in Rice Lake and Ladysmith, Wisconsin. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement, first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at , on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms