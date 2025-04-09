'Haizean' By James Gerard: A Story Of War, Exile, And Reconciliation

Book Cover

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Spain marks the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Guernica, the novel“Haizean” by James Gerard and John Sawkins is captivating readers across the country, quickly becoming a cult favorite. This powerful story blends historical events with personal narratives, exploring themes of family, war, endurance, and ultimately, the pursuit of peace.Set in the Basque town of Guernica and the Scottish district of Scotstoun,“Haizean” follows the journey of Dr. Asier Santa Maria, a doctor forced into exile after the devastating bombing of his hometown during the Spanish Civil War. Separated from his family, whom he assumes have perished, Asier rebuilds his life in Glasgow with the help of Scottish journalist John Oswald, who fought against Franco in the International Brigades. Through Asier's diaries, readers witness his emotional struggle with isolation, trauma, and the challenges of adapting to a foreign land-a journey that resonates deeply with the experiences of refugees today.The second half of the novel shifts focus to a peace center named Haizean (Basque for“in the wind”), established in a flat in Scotstoun. Inspired by Guernica's real-life peace initiatives and Picasso's renowned painting, the center becomes a global hub for students to exchange ideas, fostering understanding across different cultures and generations.About the AuthorJames Gerard, a mental health campaigner, found solace and healing through writing the novel, stating,“I was going through a difficult time mentally, and writing Asier's story became my way of finding hope and purpose. His journey of overcoming despair and finding peace mirrors challenges many faces today.”Co-author John Sawkins, a former lecturer in English at the University of the Highlands and Islands, reflected on Asier's experience of exile, saying,“Spending 40 years in a foreign land without a community of fellow countrymen would have been incredibly isolating. This story speaks to the universal human need to reclaim identity and find belonging, which remains relevant in today's world.”To celebrate the novel's impact, Gerard and Sawkins will host a free public reading of Haizean on October 20th at 6:30 p.m. at Augustine United Church in Edinburgh. This event offers readers an opportunity to hear excerpts from the book and gain insight into the authors' creative process and the historical inspiration behind the story.The inspiration behind Haizen stems from James Gerard's personal experience with mental health struggles, particularly depression, and his visit to Guernica, where he connected deeply with the trauma and isolation. Gerard channeled his own emotional challenges into writing the novel, using it as a means of processing and healing. The story also reflects his interest in how historical events, such as the Spanish Civil War and the bombing of Guernica, continue to resonate in contemporary issues like exile and oppression, with themes that are still relevant today. Through Asier's journey, Gerard explores the enduring impact of trauma, displacement, and identity, drawing parallels with current struggles, including those in Catalonia.Message from the Author“As the author, I would want to say to the readers:“Haizean” is not just a story about the past- it's about the emotions we carry with us, the wounds that time doesn't always heal, and the search for peace in a world that often feels divided. I wrote this book because I believe that everyone, regardless of their background or experience, can relate to themes of trauma, isolation, and the need for healing. Through Dr. Asier's journey, I hope you find something that resonates with your own struggles and that, like him, you see that even in exile and despair, there is a path toward redemption and peace. I want you to feel that your story, your pain, and your healing matter. This book is an invitation to reflect, to connect, and to recognize the strength in our shared human experiences.”Recently, James Gerard participated in a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford, where he delves into discussing his powerful historical novel that explores war, exile, and the journey toward peace and reconciliation. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: )“Haizean” is available now, inviting readers to pause, reflect, and see the world through another's eyes-a timely reminder of the enduring power of empathy, resilience, and the pursuit of peace. This book is available for purchase at Amazon, or you may click through this link

