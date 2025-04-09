Gunpowder Irish Gin Embarks On A New Journey With A Bold Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the core of the campaign is the Botanical Trail, a vibrant storytelling experience that highlights the origins of Gunpowder's signature botanicals and the captivating tales behind them. The campaign is visually anchored by Gunpowder's signature blue bottle, a symbol of depth, intrigue and adventure.

National Gin & Tonic Day marks the opportunity to enjoy and celebrate one of the most iconic cocktails in history. What began as an 18th-century medicinal remedy has evolved into a globally beloved classic, offering cocktail enthusiasts endless possibilities to discover new gins, play with garnishes, and elevate flavors with unique botanicals. Modern distilleries, like Gunpowder Irish Gin, have reimagined the G&T, infusing it with exotic ingredients and a spirit of adventure. The Gunpowder G&T is a bold twist on tradition, heightened by the vibrant zest of grapefruit. Simply pour Gunpowder Irish Gin over ice, top with chilled premium tonic water, garnish with a fresh slice of grapefruit, and experience a cocktail that ignites the senses and sparks curiosity with every sip.

"Gin & Tonic Day is more than just a celebration of a classic cocktail-it's an invitation to explore new flavors," says Andrew Eis, Vice President Brand Excellence - Spirits for Palm Bay International. "Every sip of the signature G&T is a journey, infused with exotic botanicals and a bold spirit of curiosity. We hope that when gin lovers seek something truly unique, they reach for Gunpowder Irish Gin."

Through the years, P.J. Rigney's insatiable thirst for adventure has taken him from Sardinia's citrus-scented groves to California's sun-kissed orange coast and the captivating, vibrant country of Brazil, where he found the lush sweetness of tropical pineapple-all in pursuit of extraordinary flavor. These far-flung adventures have given rise to extraordinary expressions, each infused with the essence of its homeland. Experience the full range of Gunpowder creations, including Sardinian Citrus , Brazilian Pineapple , and California Orange Citrus -each a tribute to exploration, best enjoyed as a refreshing G&T, ready to transport cocktail enthusiasts to distant shores with every sip.

About The Shed Distillery:

Founded in 2014 by PJ Rigney, The Shed Distillery is known for creating exceptional, award-winning products including Gunpowder Irish Gin, Drumshanbo Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey and Sausage Tree Vodka. Blending traditional distilling practices with modern innovation, The Shed Distillery emphasizes quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, using locally sourced ingredients to create distinctive flavors. Under PJ Rigney's visionary leadership, The Shed Distillery has rapidly expanded its global footprint, earning numerous prestigious awards including International Spirit Brand of the Year from 2022 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards and Best in Show award in the Gin & Genever category of the 2024 TAG Awards, while remaining deeply connected to its Irish roots and community.

