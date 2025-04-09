First Single ‘Darsanamey’ From Sharwanand’S ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 9 (IANS) The makers of director Ram Abbaraju's eagerly-awaited wholesome family entertainer 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari', featuring Sharwanand in the lead, on Wednesday released the first single, a mellifluous romantic number called 'Darsanamey', from the film.

Taking to its social media handles on Monday, AK Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote,“ Love has a new sound... and it's called #Darsanamey. Let your heart sway to every beat with #NariNariNadumaMurari 1st single, OUT NOW. A @Composer_Vishal musical."

The romantic song with a catchy tune has been set to tune by Vishal Chandrashekhar. Lyrics for the song have been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and it has been rendered by Yazin Nizar.

The song released by the team has not only visuals of Sharwanand and Samyuktha but also singer Yazin and music director Vishal Chandrashekhar delivering the song.

Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments banner, in association with Adventures International, the film stars Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha as the leading ladies.

The upcoming film has triggered a lot of expectations as its title is the same as that of Balakrishna's 50th film that released in the year 1990.

Directed by Kodandarami Reddy, the 1990-film, which emerged a superhit, featured actresses Shobana and Nirosha in the lead along with Balakrishna.

The Balakrishna film, which was a comedy drama about the travails of a man caught between two women, was produced by K Murari and had music by K V Mahadevan.

The producers of Sharwanand's film, A K Entertainments, have however made it clear that although the film titles are the same, the stories would be different.

Cinematography for upcoming film is by Gnana Shekhar VS and Yuvraaj. Bhanu Bogavarapu has penned the story while Nandu Savirigana has written the dialogues. Brahma Kadali is in charge of art direction.

Sources close to the unit of the film say the shooting of 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' is fast nearing completion.