Federal agents detain pro-Palestinian lawyer at Detroit Airport
(MENAFN) A lawyer advocating for a pro-Palestinian student protester was apprehended at Detroit Metro Airport in Michigan, sharing his experience to highlight what he perceives as intimidation tactics employed by the Trump administration against attorneys defending the First Amendment right to free speech, as reported by media outlets on Tuesday.
Amir Makled, 38, an attorney from Dearborn, Michigan, was stopped by federal agents on Sunday while returning from a family spring break trip to the Dominican Republic. He recounted that the agents interrogated him about his clients and requested access to his cell phone.
"I'm an American citizen. I'm not worried about being deported," Makled reflected during an interview with a news agency. "So I tell them, 'I know you can take my phone. I'm not going to give you my phone, however...90% of my work is on my phone. You're not getting unfettered access to (it).'"
Representing a pro-Palestinian demonstrator who was arrested at the University of Michigan last year, Makled noted that while the agents examined his contact list, they ultimately did not seize his phone, and he was released from custody.
Despite his release, the civil rights and criminal defense attorney expressed concern over the incident, attributing it to the intimidation strategies of President Donald Trump's administration aimed at silencing dissenting voices.
