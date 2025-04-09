Bangladesh Signs Up For NASA's Space Exploration Initiative

In the presence of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority's Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun and US Embassy's Chargé d'Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson, Bangladesh Defense Secretary Md Ashraf Uddin signed the accords.

"With the signing ceremony, Bangladesh makes a strong and significant commitment to the peaceful, responsible, and transparent exploration of space," said NASA Acting Administrator Janet Petro in a video message.

NASA, in coordination with the US Department of State and seven other initial signatory nations, established the Artemis Accords in 2020. Bangladesh became the 54th country to sign the accords.

With many countries and private companies conducting missions and operations around the moon, the Artemis Accords provide a common set of principles to enhance the governance of civil exploration and use of outer space, according to NASA.

With this move, Bangladesh has aligned itself with global efforts to advance scientific discovery, protect space heritage, and responsibly utilize space resources, contributing to Bangladesh's national development goals, as per reports.

In his speech, BIDA chief Ashik said the signing of the accords has begun a new chapter in space research collaboration between Bangladesh and the US. Through this, he said, Bangladesh will be able to accelerate its space research activities.

Among others, Chief of Protocol and Director-General of the North America Wing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs AFM Zahid-Ul-Islam and Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) Nasa Md Rashedul Islam were present on the occasion.

