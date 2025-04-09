From Crisis To Cooperation: Azerbaijan's Role In Turkiye-Israel Rapprochement

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In a world where geopolitical tensions often escalate faster than they can be resolved, the quiet yet powerful role of diplomacy is more vital than ever. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev's recent remarks at the 7th International Policy Forum“Facing the New World Order” held at ADA University shed light on a highly significant achievement: Azerbaijan's behind-the-scenes mediation in the reconciliation between Turkiye and Israel. This is not only a noteworthy diplomatic accomplishment, but it also demonstrates Azerbaijan's emerging influence in fostering peace and stability in a volatile region.

One of the most compelling statements made by President Ilham Aliyev was: “During the initial crisis, we played an active role in bringing the positions of the two countries closer together.” This quote, simple yet powerful, encapsulates the essence of Azerbaijan's contribution to regional diplomacy. While many larger nations focus on projecting hard power, Azerbaijan has opted for a strategic use of soft power, utilizing its trusted relationships with both Turkiye and Israel to encourage dialogue and understanding.

The importance of this role cannot be overstated. Turkiye and Israel, both critical players in the Middle East, have experienced fluctuating relations over the years, marked by diplomatic breakdowns and public disputes. The fact that Azerbaijan was able to help mediate and bring them back to the table is a testament to its growing diplomatic credibility. The country's unique position-maintaining strong bilateral relations with both nations-gave it the trust and access needed to act as an intermediary. Not every country could have pulled that off.

Another significant takeaway from President Aliyev's speech was his emphasis that both countries are close friends of Azerbaijan and added: “We are allied with Turkiye. In 2021, we signed the Shusha Declaration, and we are officially allies .”

Highlighting that Israel is also a friendly country to Azerbaijan, the President noted that this mutual friendship has manifested itself over many years in various challenging situations: Azerbaijan is not merely watching the world change-it is actively shaping that change, especially in its immediate geopolitical neighborhood.

He referred to Turkiye as a formal ally, citing the 2021 Shusha Declaration, and described Israel as a long-standing friend. These relationships are not just symbolic; they are practical, grounded in mutual interests, and now, evidently, in shared diplomatic values. Azerbaijan's concern about any misunderstanding between Turkiye and Israel reflects a broader vision-one that seeks regional harmony over rivalry. As he put it: “Any misunderstanding between these two countries concerns us.” This quote reinforces Azerbaijan's central role in what could be a turning point in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

In a time when conflicts dominate headlines and mistrust defines international relations, Azerbaijan's diplomatic initiative should serve as a model. Its mediation efforts offer a blueprint for how small and mid-sized powers can play significant roles in global affairs, not through coercion or competition, but through conversation and cooperation. President Aliyev's remarks are not only a reflection of past success but a signal of intent for future engagements.

Azerbaijan's role in the reconciliation between Turkiye and Israel should not be underestimated. It is a sign of the country's rising status on the international stage and its ability to act as a trusted mediator in complex geopolitical matters. With continued commitment to diplomacy, Azerbaijan could become a key player in fostering peace far beyond its borders.