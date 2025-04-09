403
Media reports EU falsifying ‘drone wall’ funding for member nation
(MENAFN) Lithuania and Estonia have been denied EU funding for a planned "drone wall" along their borders with Russia and Belarus, as confirmed by Lithuania’s Interior Ministry, citing a report by BNS. The project, originally proposed by six NATO countries—Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Finland, and Norway—was intended to strengthen security along the eastern borders through a combination of drones, surveillance systems, and physical infrastructure. Despite the efforts to secure EU financial backing, the joint funding application from Estonia and Lithuania was unsuccessful.
The idea for the "drone wall," which spans from Norway to Poland, was driven by concerns over Russian and Belarusian actions in the region. Lithuania’s Interior Minister, Agne Bilotaite, had previously called for enhanced measures to secure the EU’s external borders, citing destabilizing activities from Russia and Belarus. Estonia had pledged €12 million in funding over three years but also sought additional financial support from various sources, including the EU.
This setback comes amidst broader discussions about regional security threats, particularly from Russia, which has denied any intentions to attack NATO countries or the EU. Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly criticized NATO's growing military presence near its western borders, dismissing claims of aggression as fearmongering.
