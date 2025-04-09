Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Media reports EU falsifying ‘drone wall’ funding for member nation

Media reports EU falsifying ‘drone wall’ funding for member nation


2025-04-09 05:00:59
(MENAFN) Lithuania and Estonia have been denied EU funding for a planned "drone wall" along their borders with Russia and Belarus, as confirmed by Lithuania’s Interior Ministry, citing a report by BNS. The project, originally proposed by six NATO countries—Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Finland, and Norway—was intended to strengthen security along the eastern borders through a combination of drones, surveillance systems, and physical infrastructure. Despite the efforts to secure EU financial backing, the joint funding application from Estonia and Lithuania was unsuccessful.

The idea for the "drone wall," which spans from Norway to Poland, was driven by concerns over Russian and Belarusian actions in the region. Lithuania’s Interior Minister, Agne Bilotaite, had previously called for enhanced measures to secure the EU’s external borders, citing destabilizing activities from Russia and Belarus. Estonia had pledged €12 million in funding over three years but also sought additional financial support from various sources, including the EU.

This setback comes amidst broader discussions about regional security threats, particularly from Russia, which has denied any intentions to attack NATO countries or the EU. Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly criticized NATO's growing military presence near its western borders, dismissing claims of aggression as fearmongering.

MENAFN09042025000045015687ID1109407635

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search