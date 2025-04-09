403
German priest boots altar boy due to picture with AfD politician
(MENAFN) A Catholic priest in Bavaria has fired a young altar boy who had served at his church for nine years after the boy posted a photo with Maximilian Krah, a politician from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The photo was taken at a party event ahead of the February federal elections and later shared on social media. After the image surfaced, the priest reportedly confronted the boy in what the family described as an "interrogation," calling him a "Nazi" and arguing that a Christian cannot align with the AfD's views. The family clarified that the boy does not support the AfD and had attended various political events out of a general interest in politics.
The priest also gave the boy a pamphlet titled ‘Ethnic nationalism and Christianity are incompatible.’ The young man, who had aspirations of becoming a priest, was devastated by the dismissal. The Diocese of Passau has confirmed the firing, stating that while they support democracy, they wish to maintain dialogue even with those who hold controversial political views. Despite offers for the boy to return, the family has not yet accepted the church's invitation.
