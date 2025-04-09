403
US Democrat demand impeachment of ‘Goliath’ Trump
(MENAFN) US Congressman Al Green has pledged to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump within the next 30 days. Speaking at the 'Hands Off!' rally in Washington on Saturday, Green criticized Trump, stating that the president "does not deserve" to hold office. He accused Trump of wielding excessive control over key institutions, including the military, the Justice Department, and Congress. Green vowed to pursue impeachment despite Trump’s powerful influence, comparing the situation to the biblical story of David and Goliath.
Although Green did not specify the grounds for impeachment, it is unlikely that Trump will be removed from office due to Republican control of both the House and Senate. Trump has been impeached twice before: once in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and again in 2021 for inciting the Capitol Hill insurrection. In both instances, he was acquitted by the Senate. Green had previously mentioned the possibility of impeachment in February following Trump's comments on Gaza.
