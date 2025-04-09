403
Starmer plans on declaring ‘end of globalization’
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will address the nation on Monday, acknowledging the end of globalization, according to The Times. This statement comes after US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on multiple American trading partners, including the UK. Starmer will call these tariffs “wrong” but express understanding of Trump’s "economic nationalism," acknowledging that many voters who have not benefited from free trade and immigration support such measures.
Starmer will also highlight the need for the UK to act more swiftly to stimulate domestic economic growth in response to the fallout from the US tariffs. A Downing Street official shared with The Times that the world has changed, and globalization is over. The UK government, Starmer will argue, needs to adopt a more active and reformist approach to address the needs of people across the country.
Previously, Starmer mentioned in The Telegram that the old assumptions about the global economy no longer hold true. In the face of the tariffs, he vowed to accelerate plans to strengthen the UK's domestic competitiveness and shield the nation from future global disruptions. On Saturday, Starmer spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, agreeing that a trade war would be harmful, but that no options should be off the table. Starmer, however, does not plan to reach out to Trump directly regarding the tariffs.
This shift in perspective echoes comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has repeatedly stated that the period of globalization, which began after the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, is coming to an end. Putin has argued that the globalization model created by Western nations is no longer effective and is in crisis, suggesting that a new, more equitable international system is emerging.
