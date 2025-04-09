World Faces Unprecedented Conflicts, Violations Of Law: Al Misnad

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad highlighted the unprecedented global challenges of today, ranging from conflicts that make no distinction between civilians and combatants to waves of mass displacement during a conference.

She pointed out to blatant violations of international humanitarian law, such as the obstruction of humanitarian and food aid, the targeting of vital infrastructure and humanitarian workers, and restrictions on organisations operating in conflict zones.

Speaking during the opening of the two-day Humanitarian Leadership Conference (HLC 2025), organised by the Centre for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in collaboration with the Centre for Humanitarian Leadership at Deakin University in Australia, Al Misnad remarked that the world today faces interwoven and escalating crises, where no sooner does one humanitarian crisis subside than it is replaced by another, harsher one.



Generation Amazing Foundation and Tibu Africa unite to drive social impact through sport

GTA President heads Qatar's delegation at annual meeting of Inclusive Framework on BEPS

Qatar urges joint action to safeguard right to education Experts discuss use of AI, blockchain in Islamic finance

Read Also

She added that with every crisis, innocent victims are deprived of their right to development, and even their right to a dignified life, stressing that with the widening scale of suffering and the growing number of victims, humanitarian response can no longer be the responsibility of one country or entity alone; it requires collective action, comprehensive cooperation, and serious political will.

The Minister emphasised that from its moral and humanitarian responsibility, the State of Qatar believes in the necessity of mobilising international efforts to confront these crises, prevent violations, and establish peace, adding that the State of Qatar, firmly committed to the principles of international humanitarian law, works closely with regional and international partners to protect civilians, ensure aid reaches those in dire need, and activate legal accountability mechanisms at the international level.

She noted that despite increasing challenges in humanitarian work, such as funding shortages and heightened risks faced by relief workers, which have forced many organisations to scale back their operations, the State of Qatar has continued to play its role in numerous crisis areas worldwide, including Palestine and Sudan and other countries.

On the occupied Palestinian territories, Al Misnad reiterated that the recent military escalation in Gaza has once again exposed the fragility of the international system in protecting civilians, noting the systematic targeting of infrastructure and civilian facilities, with thousands of children and women among the casualties.

She said that Qatar has actively participated in international efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement, in partnership with Egypt and the United States, adding that Her Excellency underscored the importance of implementing all stages of the agreement, including the release of prisoners and detainees, halting aggression, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

Al Misnad added that, despite challenges, Qatar has continued to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza in coordination with the United Nations and will not stop as long as there is a child sleeping under the rubble or a patient awaiting inaccessible medicine.

She said that the ongoing war in Sudan has resulted in a rapidly escalating humanitarian disaster, with rising internal and external displacement and worsening basic needs, reaffirming Qatar's commitment to providing urgent assistance, supporting humanitarian programs, and calling on all parties to engage in dialogue.