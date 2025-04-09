Trump's Tariffs Take Effect, China Faces 104Pc Duty

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump's“explosive” tariffs have officially gone into effect, marking a significant shift in the country's trade policy, according to a media report.

The tariffs include a staggering 104 percent duty on Chinese goods, targeting China, the world's largest exporter, as the primary beneficiary of the sanctions, the BBC reported.

Additionally, 60 other countries identified as the“worst offenders” will face tariffs ranging from 11 to 50 percent.

The imposition of these tariffs follows Beijing's refusal to meet Trump's deadline to remove its own retaliatory tariffs on US goods, further escalating tensions between the two economic giants.

US financial markets initially rallied on Tuesday but experienced a sharp decline once the White House confirmed the imposition of additional tariffs on China.

sa