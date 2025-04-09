Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


US treasury secretary says Zelensky ‘blew up’ minerals agreement

2025-04-09 02:42:05
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s public disagreement with U.S. President Donald Trump caused the collapse of a potential minerals deal between the two countries, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Bessent explained that Zelensky's confrontational tone in their February 2019 Oval Office meeting derailed what should have been an easy agreement. Bessent described Zelensky as a “performer” and suggested that he was an ordinary person who found himself in a difficult situation, not always receiving the best advice from his team.

Zelensky’s clash with Trump led to the cancellation of a crucial US-Ukraine minerals deal, with Bessent stating that the Ukrainian president “blew up” the opportunity. Following this, Trump accused Zelensky of trying to pressure the U.S. into committing long-term aid for Ukraine's fight. This tension was followed by a temporary freeze on U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing until Zelensky agreed to an unconditional ceasefire.

After U.S.-mediated talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and Russia reached a temporary ceasefire on energy infrastructure attacks. However, the Russian Defense Ministry has since accused Ukraine of violating the ceasefire, escalating attacks on energy-related sites despite earlier commitments.

