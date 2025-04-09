403
Second Round of US, Russia Consultations Takes Place in Istanbul
(MENAFN) The United States has confirmed that the second round of consultations between Moscow and Washington will occur in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday.
"On April 10, US and Russian delegations will meet for a second time in Istanbul to try to make progress on further stabilizing the operations of our bilateral missions," stated State Department representative Tammy Bruce during a news briefing on Tuesday.
She emphasized that "there are no political or security issues on the agenda" and made it clear that matters concerning Ukraine are "absolutely not on the agenda."
"These talks are solely focused on our embassy operations, not on normalizing a bilateral relationship overall," Bruce clarified.
The first round of these discussions took place on February 27, when Russian and US delegations convened at the residence of the US consul general in Istanbul to address the operations of their embassies as part of ongoing efforts to normalize mutual relations.
