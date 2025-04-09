403
NATO Highlights Japan’s Role Regarding China's Military Expansion
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte highlighted the increasing importance of Japan's role as the alliance observes China’s "rapid" growth in military power.
During his visit to the Yokosuka Naval Base on Honshu Island, Rutte stressed that "Tokyo is of particular importance," as he pointed out Beijing's swift military buildup, particularly its navy.
He urged that the alliance must remain cautious and vigilant, emphasizing the necessity of collaboration to fully understand the developments occurring in the region.
Rutte further explained that the United States has encouraged NATO to enhance its collaboration with the Indo-Pacific Four countries—Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.
However, this engagement would not involve collective defense under NATO's Article 5, but rather focus on defense cooperation, industrial capabilities, and technological innovation.
The alliance has expressed concerns regarding China’s recent military exercises near Taiwan.
This visit follows US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s trip to Japan the previous month, where he reiterated that the US-Japanese alliance remains the "cornerstone of freedom, prosperity, security, and peace in the Indo-Pacific."
The previous year, there were reports suggesting that NATO was contemplating the establishment of its first office in Asia, possibly in Tokyo.
In January, Japan launched its own NATO mission in Brussels.
China and North Korea have voiced objections to NATO's increasing presence in the region, accusing the alliance of attempting to create an "Asian NATO."
