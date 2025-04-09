403
US Plans to Reassert Control Over Panama Canal
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the United States plans to reclaim the Panama Canal from China's growing influence.
During a press briefing in Panama City, Hegseth shared his vision for future U.S.-Panama relations and reassured the public about America's role in the region.
"Together we will take back the Panama Canal from China's influence, and we will do this along with other capable, like-minded allies and partners," Hegseth stated while addressing journalists alongside Panamanian Leader Jose Raul Mulino.
The Defense Secretary emphasized the collaborative effort that will involve strong international partnerships to ensure the canal's control returns to those who share similar goals and values.
Hegseth further conveyed optimism regarding the strengthening of bilateral ties between the United States and Panama, indicating that this relationship will expand in the upcoming months and years. This ongoing cooperation is expected to bolster the strategic partnership between the two nations.
"I want to be very clear: China did not build this canal. China does not operate this canal, and China will not weaponize this canal," Hegseth firmly clarified, highlighting his commitment to safeguarding the Panama Canal from potential misuse or military control by foreign powers.
His statements underscored a reaffirmation of the U.S.'s stance on the vital waterway and its determination to protect its global interests.
