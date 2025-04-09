Colombian Congress Highlights Right Of Return For Azerbaijanis Displaced From Western Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Members of the Colombia-Azerbaijan Friendship Group in the House of Representatives of the Colombian Congress have addressed an open letter to Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Colombia, Mammad Talibov, in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide and the restoration of the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their homeland.

The letter states that the genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces against peaceful civilians in the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly on February 26, 1992, is one of the bloodiest pages in the history of humanity. It emphasizes that on that night, 613 Azerbaijanis, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly people, were brutally murdered.

The letter also highlights that Colombia has not remained indifferent to this bloody event, noting that in various documents adopted by the Colombian Congress, the massacre in Khojaly has been firmly condemned and recognized as an act of genocide. On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of this horrific event, the memory of the Khojaly victims is respectfully commemorated, and sincere condolences are extended to the Government and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, Colombia commends Azerbaijan's efforts towards achieving sustainable peace with Armenia and normalizing relations. It expresses hope that displaced Azerbaijanis will soon and with dignity return to their homeland, including to their ancestral lands in Armenia, and that their right to return will be ensured.

Finally, the letter notes that the Republic of Colombia stands in solidarity with the brotherly Azerbaijani people and will continue to strengthen bilateral relations by expanding friendship ties.