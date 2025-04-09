CUJO AI Expands Service Portfolio With Domos Acquisition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Home users expect flawless gaming, video calls, and streaming, but traditional network performance metrics fail to diagnose or resolve common issues like lag, buffering, and dropped connections. Domos bridges this gap with its Quality of Outcome (QoO) framework, shifting the focus from abstract technical metrics to real-world outcomes, such as smooth video conferencing or lag-free gaming. By combining CUJO AI's device intelligence with Domos' application-specific insights, the acquisition sets a new standard for home network performance and customer satisfaction.

"With this acquisition, CUJO AI is solving a key challenge in modern connectivity-transforming network metrics into actionable insights that directly improve application performance," says Remko Vos, CEO, CUJO AI. "By integrating Domos' technology, we're providing network service providers with the intelligence to deliver smarter, more reliable networks while enhancing customer trust and loyalty." adds Vos.

Key Benefits of the Acquisition



Enhanced Intelligence: Domos' application intelligence capabilities, combined with CUJO AI's device intelligence, provide NSPs with a household specific, real-time understanding of network usage and performance. This enables personalized recommendations for each unique home, ensuring a personalized connectivity experience.

Advanced Network Analytics: Domos' end-to-end, contextual network analytics provide precise root cause analysis across network segments and technologies that enable "First Time Right" customer care and enable significant savings in network investments Revenue Generation: The combined technologies enable new, data-driven service models, helping NSPs expand their value propositions and unlock fresh monetization opportunities both directly and indirectly through Network APIs.

"Domos' mission was always to make internet experiences better by bridging applications and networks," says Olav Nedrelid, co-founder and CEO of Domos. "By joining CUJO AI we can radically accelerate deployment of our technology to help NSPs create better application outcomes and new revenue streams."

Serving more than 60 million households globally, CUJO AI continues to lead in redefining the future of connected home intelligence as it integrates Domos' capabilities. This strategic alignment empowers network service providers to meet evolving market demands while delivering unmatched, AI-powered value to customers worldwide.

About CUJO AI: CUJO AI boosts the ability to understand, serve, and protect their customers with advanced cybersecurity and granular network and device intelligence for network service providers. CUJO AI's advanced AI algorithms help clients uncover previously unavailable insights to raise the bar for customer experience & retention with new value propositions and superior operational services. Fully compliant with all privacy regulations, CUJO AI services are trusted by the largest broadband operators worldwide, including Comcast, Charter Communications, T-Mobile USA, Deutsche Telekom, TELUS, Sky Italia, Rogers, Cox, Shaw, Videotron, BT and EE.

About Domos: Domos is the creator of the Quality of Outcome (QoO) framework, an IETF framework that translates complex network statistics into probabilities of perfect application outcomes. Domos provides QoO analytics software development kits (SDKs) for various use cases, improving internet experiences by enabling better communication between networks and applications.

CONTACT: Viktorija Vilke, [email protected]

SOURCE CUJO AI