Kuwait Wins Variety Of Medals At West Asia Championship In Doha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 8 (KUNA) -- Four Kuwaiti athletes on Tuesday managed a number of medals at the 2025 West Asia Athletics Club Championship held in Doha till April 10.
Al-Qadsia's Essa Al-Zankawi won first place in the Discus throw reaching a 59.75 mark while his teammate Sultan Al-Rayes manage a bronze medal in the decathlon category.
On the women's side, Mariam Farhan of the Salwa Al-Sabah SC won third place in the women's Triple jump category, as did Al-Fatat SC athlete Yasmin Waleed with a silver medal in the high jump category.
On Monday the West Asia Athletics Club Championship 2025 kicked off in Doha with around 400 athletes representing 22 clubs from 11 different countries, and from Kuwait Al-Qadsia, Kazma SC, Al-Fatat, and Salwa Al-Sabah are taking part. (end)
