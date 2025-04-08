'The White Lotus' Version Of Thai Buddhism Gets Some Things Right

MENAFN - Asia Times) The new season of“The White Lotus” is set on a luxury resort on the Thai island of Koh Samui. This comedy-drama series, which critiques wealthy tourists, focuses one plotline on foreigners arriving in Thailand who are interested in engaging with its Buddhist traditions.

It depicts a young American woman who is interested in joining a yearlong meditation program at a Buddhist temple, even though Thai temples do not offer such programs. It also portrays a temple environment with many foreigners staying there long term, not dressed in typical clothing for residents of a temple – unusual in Thailand – and inaccurately describes the Buddhist view of the afterlife.

I have studied Buddhism in Thailand for over a decade, including the diverse ways in which Thai Buddhists practice their religion. While the Thai Buddhism depicted in The White Lotus is not completely realistic, there are several authentic ways to engage deeply with Buddhism, ranging from offering donations to short meditation retreats to ordination as a monastic.

Generosity and Buddhist laity

Without donations , Buddhist temples and monastic institutions could not exist.

The lay community provides for monks and temples, in exchange for the spiritual currency of merit, which is believed to turn into good karma . This good karma is believed to produce favorable conditions in this life and the next life, such as attaining wealth or being reborn into a privileged family.