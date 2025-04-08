Chris Karpathy Joins The CDM Smith Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith is pleased to announce that Chris Karpathy has been appointed to the CDM Smith Board of Directors.“We are very excited to add Karpathy's expertise to CDM Smith's Board of Directors,” said Tim Wall, CDM Smith Chairman of the Board.“He has strong technical and legal backgrounds as our Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Counsel, along with an impressive professional record.”

Karpathy brings over 25 years of experience advising executive management teams and leading legal departments in the AEC industry. He has extensive expertise in negotiating complex agreements, developing claims and litigation strategies, and guiding M&A strategy and execution. With both a legal and technical background, he is a dynamic and creative problem-solver, skilled at managing risk and establishing company strategies and procedures that foster growth. With his unique skillset, aligning perfectly with CDM Smith's culture and mission, Karpathy is a dynamic addition to the board.

Karpathy holds a J.D. from Texas A&M University School of Law (formerly Texas Wesleyan University School of Law) and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Design from Texas A&M University College of Architecture.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world's environmental and infrastructure challenges.

Attachment

Chris Karpathy

CONTACT: Daryl Shepard CDM Smith 6174526093 ...