Always Responsive Home Care Expands

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Always Responsive Home Care , a trusted name in compassionate in-home care services, is proud to announce its newest location serving Somerset and Hunterdon Counties, New Jersey. The expansion is led by George Lockhart, a dedicated healthcare professional with a deep personal connection to senior care and a passion for helping older adults age with dignity in the comfort of their own homes.

George brings a strong work ethic and a heartfelt mission to his role as the new owner of Always Responsive Home Care of Somerset and Hunterdon Counties. Having spent years in the medical field assisting patients through advanced medical devices, George has long been committed to improving lives. However, it was his personal experiences-losing his father at a young age and the powerful influence of his grandfathers-that shaped his vision for senior care.

“I saw firsthand how important it is for aging adults to receive not only medical support but emotional support as well,” said George Lockhart.“My grandfathers were incredible role models for me. Watching them age and witnessing the critical role that family and caregivers played in their lives lit a fire in me. I knew I wanted to dedicate my career to giving back in that same way, with trust, compassion, and empathy.”

Now newly married and building his future with purpose, George is excited to lead his team of caregivers with the same core values that have guided his life. His commitment to creating meaningful relationships with clients and caregivers alike stands as a cornerstone of his business.“Being a part of the Always Responsive Home Care family is a dream come true,” George added.“This brand stands for integrity, professionalism, and heartfelt service-and I'm honored to carry that mission forward in Somerset and Hunterdon Counties.”

Teresa Sajkowski, Founder and CEO of Always Responsive Home Care Franchise, shared her confidence in George's leadership.“From the moment I met George, I knew he was the perfect fit. He's calm, well-spoken, and always willing to go the extra mile. He has the intelligence, experience, and the kind heart that define our best leaders. His clients and caregivers are in the best hands.”

With this expansion, Always Responsive Home Care continues its mission to provide personalized, high-quality care that enables seniors to remain in their homes safely and comfortably. Residents of Somerset County and Hunterdon County can now access the award-winning services and compassionate care Always Responsive is known for-with George Lockhart at the helm, bringing passion, purpose, and unwavering dedication to every family he serves.

