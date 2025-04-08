Award-Winning Fall River Brewing Co. Expands To Idaho And Montana

Fall River Brewing Co. is

Northern California's beloved craft brewery brings top-rated IPAs and premium hard seltzer to the Gem State and Big Sky Country.

- John and Amanda Hutchings, co-owners of Fall River Brewing CompanyREDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fall River Brewing Company , celebrated across Northern California for its award-winning craft beers, is thrilled to announce its recent distribution expansion into Idaho and Montana. Beer lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike can now enjoy Fall River Brewing Co.'s most popular beverages, including the highly acclaimed Numb Numb Juice Hazy IPA, Hex IPA, and Beach Pop Peach Mango hard seltzer."This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for us," say John and Amanda Hutchings, co-owners of Fall River Brewing Company. "We're eager to share the spirit of Fall River with craft beer communities in Idaho and Montana and introduce them to the passion and quality that have defined our beers since the very beginning."Distributed in partnership with Hayden Beverage Company , Fall River Brewing Company enters these new markets on a wave of success. Numb Numb Juice Hazy IPA holds the distinction of being the top-selling hazy IPA 4-pack in Northern California, thanks to its vibrant tropical juice characteristics that shift to an almost candy-like finish on the nose and palate. Hex IPA, the brewery's foundational West Coast IPA, is a two-time gold medal winner that is renowned for its alluring flavor and consistent quality, making it a popular catch among craft beer enthusiasts. Additionally, Beach Pop Peach Mango Hard Seltzer is gluten-free, Keto-friendly, and is crafted with real peach and mango juice. It does not contain high-fructose corn syrup or added sugar."We are thrilled to welcome Fall River Brewing Company into the Hayden portfolio,” says Mark Stubbs, Vice President of Beer at Hayden Beverage Company.“They brew the kind of high-quality, easy-to-love beer that feels right at home in Idaho and Montana. With a strong focus on community and a love for the outdoors, their values align perfectly with the spirit of these regions. It's a great fit - and exceptional beer!"Inspired by the pristine, unspoiled beauty of California's Fall River Valley, Fall River Brewing Company embodies a culture that is "Open To Adventure." Founded by the Hutchings in 2011 in their garage, it has grown from humble beginnings to a thriving, community-focused regional craft brewery that has consistently emphasized quality, innovation, and connection.Today, Fall River Brewing Company ranks as California's 22nd largest craft brewery by production volume, out of 766 craft breweries reporting to the Brewers Association, and enjoys robust distribution across California, Idaho, Montana, and Nevada. Whether enjoyed trailside, riverside, or fireside, Fall River's craft beers have become a cherished part of adventures, celebrations and all the little moments that make up a life well lived.Fall River Brewing Company's beers are now available at grocery chains, liquor stores, bottle shops, restaurants, bars, and pubs throughout Idaho and Montana. To learn more about Fall River Brewing Company and find locations near you, visit .

