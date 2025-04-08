NASA Astronaut To Answer Questions From Students In Florida

The event, hosted by Academy at the Farm and open to students and their families, will occur in Dade City. Academy at the Farm is a charter school that plans to use the event to connect the students with space exploration and the work being done aboard the space station.

Media interested in covering the event must RSVP by 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 9, to Ashley Cantwell at [email protected] or 813-957-8878.

For more than 24 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through SCaN's (Space Communications and Navigation) Near Space Network.

Important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the space station benefit people on Earth and lays the groundwork for other agency missions. As part of NASA's Artemis campaign, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars; inspiring Artemis Generation explorers and ensuring the United States continues to lead in space exploration and discovery.

SOURCE NASA