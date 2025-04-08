Payactiv Launches Visa+ For Fast, Timely Access To Earned Wages

Introducing more employee-centric options for accessing earned wage advances

MILPITAS, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Payactiv, Inc. , the pioneer and leading provider of Earned Wage Access (EWA) and employer-sponsored holistic financial wellness benefits, today announced the launch of Visa+, enabling real-time1 earned wage disbursements to Venmo and PayPal2.

With Visa+, Payactiv is expanding how people access their money – without the need to share debit card or bank account information.

Just fast, seamless access to wages when it matters most.

"Financial security is the foundation for meaningful growth, both at work and in life," said Safwan Shah, founder and CEO of Payactiv. "Our integration with Visa+ empowers employees to access their money on their terms, enhancing financial control and freedom."

Why It Matters:



Flexible, Convenient Access to Pay: Transfer earned wages to one's own Venmo or PayPal account in real-time1. Simple and Secure: Without the need to share debit card or bank account information.

"Our workforce values flexibility and convenience, and with Payactiv's Visa+ integration, our employees now have real-time1 access to their earned wages through familiar platforms like Venmo and PayPal. This empowers them to manage their finances on their terms, which ultimately boosts employee satisfaction and retention," said Steve Boyd, Senior Director HRIS at American Senior Communities.

Payactiv remains at the forefront of financial empowerment, providing innovative solutions that remove obstacles to financial growth for both businesses and their people. With Visa+ and five fee-free EWA disbursement options, Payactiv continues its mission to make financial wellness more accessible for all.

Visa+: Simplified and Real-time1 Payouts to Digital Wallets

Visa+ offers a streamlined method for directing funds disbursements to participating digital wallets in real-time1. US-based users can create aliases in their digital wallets and transfer their wages to their designated digital wallet accounts. For example, a PayPal user would provide "+JohnSmith" to direct the disbursement to their PayPal account, or "+JohnSmith" for their Venmo account.2

About Payactiv

Payactiv, an award-winning certified B-Corp, is the leading provider of Earned Wage Access, offering a suite of financial wellness services designed to empower people to participate in the economy they helped create. Our platform and digital wallet serve 20,000+ businesses and level the playing field for millions of workers who struggle with cashflow between paychecks.

Learn more at . Follow us on X and LinkedIn

1 Actual fund availability depends on the receiving financial institution and region. It may take up to 15 minutes to process your Visa+ transactions.

2 Use cases are for illustrative purposes only.

SOURCE Payactiv

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED