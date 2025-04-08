American IRA Reminds Clients: Deadline For 2024 IRA Contributions Is April 15Th

IRA contributions

American IRA is reminding clients and retirement investors that the IRS deadline to make 2024 IRA contributions is fast approaching

- Rebekah Schram, COOASHEVILLE , NC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American IRA is reminding clients and retirement investors that the IRS deadline to make 2024 IRA contributions is quickly approaching. The firm is urging clients to act now, as all contributions must be received or postmarked by Tuesday, April 15, 2025, to be counted for the 2024 tax year.In a recent blog article published on the American IRA website, the team highlights key contribution rules and deadlines to help clients stay compliant and maximize their retirement savings potential.The contribution deadline for the 2024 tax year is Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Electronic contributions must be received by American IRA no later than that date, while mailed contributions must be postmarked on or before April 15 to qualify.For 2024, individuals under age 50 can contribute up to $7,000 to their IRAs. Those aged 50 or older are eligible for a catch-up contribution, allowing them to contribute up to $8,000 in total.These limits apply across all IRAs (traditional and Roth combined), and eligibility is subject to income requirements and earned income thresholds set by the IRS.The full blog post,“Last Call for 2024 IRA Contributions – Deadline is April 15th!”American IRA encourages anyone unsure about their contribution eligibility to contact their CPA or other tax professional.About American IRAFounded in 2004, American IRA is a leading Self-Directed IRA administrator, allowing investors to take control of their retirement through alternative assets such as real estate, private lending, precious metals, and more. With a commitment to education, transparency, and client support, American IRA empowers individuals to diversify their retirement portfolios with confidence.Interested parties and media inquiries may contact the American IRA office directly at 828-257-4949.

Rebekah Schram

American IRA, LLC

+1 828-257-4949

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.