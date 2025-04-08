Sachin Tendulkar Visits UNESCO World Heritage Site Kaziranga

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 8 (IANS) Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his family, on Tuesday visited the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), renowned for its rich biodiversity and breathtaking landscapes.

Officials said that Tendulkar explored the Western Range (Bagori) for an insightful experience, immersing himself in the natural beauty of the region.

His visit included a stop at the Dunga Camp, where he engaged with frontline staff and 'Van Durgas', a dedicated cadre of female frontline staff, followed by an exciting safari.

The Master Blaster, who is on a family vacation with his wife, daughter and a few close acquaintances, also explored the Central Range (Kohora), visiting the Daflang Tower to observe the wetland habitat and wildlife, and was able to sight a Bengal Tiger during his afternoon safari.

He also made a stop at the Karasin Anti-Poaching Camp (APC) and Pilkhana, where he interacted with the mahouts and departmental elephants.

Tendulkar's interactions provided a significant boost to the morale of the dedicated staff working tirelessly to protect this UNESCO world heritage site, a senior forest official said.

During his time in Kaziranga, the cricket icon expressed admiration for the efforts of the forest staff and conservationists, recognising the crucial role they play in preserving the unique biodiversity of the region.

The KNPTR is home to the largest population of Greater One-Horned Rhinoceroses, making it a critical site for wildlife conservation.

The official said that with its diverse ecosystems, including tigers, elephants, and countless bird species, Kaziranga is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes.

Kaziranga boasts several wetlands and comprises two Important Bird Areas (IBAs) recognised for their importance to waterbirds - Kaziranga National Park and Laokhowa and Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuaries.

Home to a remarkable population of the "Big Five," it comprises 2,613 Greater One-horned Rhinoceroses as of the 2022 census, 104 Bengal Tigers in 2022, 1,228 Asian Elephants in 2024, 2,565 Wild Water Buffalos in 2022, and 1,129 Eastern Swamp Deer also recorded in 2022.

Kaziranga, known for its impressive population of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros, is also a region rich in sporting talent. Golaghat, in particular, has produced several remarkable women cricketers, including Uma Chetry from Kandulimari village in Bokakhat.

Chetry made history as the first cricketer from Assam to be named in the Indian women's national cricket team alongside Jintimani Kalita from Mangaldai, paving the way for future athletes.

Additionally, Golaghat has been home to other notable sports figures, such as Lovlina Buragohain, an Olympic medalist in boxing, and Nikhamoni Bora, the state's first certified female sailor. These trailblazers inspire countless young athletes across Assam, encouraging them to pursue their dreams in sports.

Tendulkar's visit not only highlights the importance of conservation but also underscores the potential of Assam's youth in sports.

His interactions with the community served as a reminder that with dedication and support, the future of Indian sports is bright. The KNPTR comprises three divisions -- the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat; the Bishwanath Wildlife Division, Biswanath Chariali; and the Nagaon Wildlife Division, Nagaon.

Tendulkar, on April 3, visited various tourist and important places of Meghalaya and met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.