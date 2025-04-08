16 Handles To Launch Dubai Chocolate Frozen Yogurt April 16

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dubai Chocolate is a luxurious chocolate bar filled with layers of crispy knafeh and rich pistachio, offering a perfect balance of crunch, nuttiness and smooth chocolate. The new frozen yogurt flavor captures this indulgence by blending a creamy pistachio-rich base with crushed milk chocolate bites and a hint of cocoa. By turning the original chocolate bar inside out, each spoonful bursts with artisan green filling as the chocolate pieces melt in your mouth. Guests can also add a crunch by mixing in additional toppings. Dubai Chocolate will be available at all participating 16 Handles stores nationwide.

The launch comes on the heels of several other international-inspired flavor launches in 2025, including the world's first Kulfi frozen yogurt in January. The ingredients included all-natural mango, pistachio, saffron, cardamom and rosewater. In March, 16 Handles debuted Mango Lassi , a new flavor based off the popular Indian yogurt-based tangy drink. 16 Handles has also launched its own proprietary Oat Milk soft-serve product that will now become a staple on the frozen dessert brand's menu when it comes to dairy-free flavor innovation.

"The viral treat everyone is talking about has made its way to our handles as we froyo-ify the Dubai Chocolate trend," said 16 Handles CEO Neil Hershman. "Our international flavor launches have been a hit this year and brought in a plethora of new customers and tastes! Our team also raised the bar even higher in the dairy-free space as we roll out new recipes with our proprietary Oat Milk soft-serve."

16 Handles pushes the boundaries of innovation and flavor, with recent limited-edition monthly launches including flavors like French Fry, Squid Ink, Butter Beer, Dune Spice and Keto Chocolate Brownie, alongside staples like Classic Vanilla, Original Tart and Made with Nutella. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints and DŌ gourmet edible cookie dough. 16 Handles is a national franchise brand that features a contemporary store design and unparalleled customer experience. To learn more about 16 Handles and its franchising opportunities, visit .

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 35 locations through franchising with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats and snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in-store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.

