Europe Eyewear Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Revenues To Cross US$ 83 Billion | Digital Screen Use Fueling A Surge In Eyewear Demand As Europe's Market Grows At 4% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|320
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$57 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$83.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definition
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast parameters
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.5 Secondary
1.5.1.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.1.7 Retailers
3.2 Impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Aging population
3.2.1.2 Rising prevalence of vision problems
3.2.1.3 Increasing awareness of eye health
3.2.1.4 Fashion consciousness
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Price sensitivity and market saturation
3.2.2.2 Presence of counterfeit eyewear
Consumer buying behavior analysis
3.2.3 Demographic trends
3.2.4 Factors affecting buying decision
3.2.5 Consumer product adoption
3.2.6 Preferred distribution channel
3.2.7 Preferred price range
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Pricing analysis
3.6 Porter's analysis
3.7 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Spectacles
5.2.1 Single vision
5.2.2 Multifocal
5.2.3 Bifocal
5.2.4 Progressive
5.2.5 Reading glasses
5.2.6 Safety glasses
5.2.7 Others (Blue light glasses, etc.)
5.3 Contact Lens
5.3.1 Soft contact lens
5.3.2 Rigid contact lens
5.3.3 Others (Toric contact lens)
5.4 Sunglasses
5.4.1 Polarized
5.4.2 Non-polarized
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Prescription
6.3 Non-prescription
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Metal
7.3 Plastic
7.4 Polycarbonate
7.5 Rubbers
7.6 Others (Wooden, nylon, silicon etc.)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Shape, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Shape
8.3 Oval & aviator
8.4 Rectangular
8.5 Round
8.6 Square
8.7 Others (Oversized, shield, etc.)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Low
9.3 Medium
9.4 High
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Male
10.3 Female
10.4 Unisex
10.5 Kids
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Online
11.2.1 E-commerce
11.2.2 Company site
11.3 Offline
11.3.1 Specialty stores
11.3.2 Mega retail stores
11.3.3 Others (Optical camps, ophthalmic centers, etc.)
Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Country, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 UK
12.2.2 Germany
12.2.3 France
12.2.4 Italy
12.2.5 Spain
Chapter 13 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
13.1 Carl Zeiss
13.2 Luxottica Group
13.3 Safilo
13.4 Hoya
13.5 Cooper Companies
13.6 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care
13.7 Bausch & Lomb
13.8 Charmant Group
13.9 CIBA VISION
13.10 De Rigo Vision
13.11 Fielmann
13.12 JINS
13.13 Marchon Eyewear
13.14 QSpex Technologies
13.15 Rodenstock
13.16 Seiko Optical Products
13.17 Shamir Optical Industry
13.18 Silhouette International
13.19 Warby Parker
13.20 Zenni Optical
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment