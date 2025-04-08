Europe Eyewear Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Revenues To Cross US$ 83 Billion | Digital Screen Use Fueling A Surge In Eyewear Demand As Europe's Market Grows At 4% CAGR

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Eyewear Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Eyewear Market was valued at USD 57 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 83.3 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4%.

The increasing dependence on digital screens, from smartphones to tablets, has significantly contributed to rising vision-related concerns. Extended screen time has been linked to common issues such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. More individuals are experiencing symptoms of Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), including eye strain, dryness, and headaches. The global rise in myopia cases further emphasizes the growing demand for corrective eyewear. As consumers become more conscious of their eye health, routine vision tests are becoming more frequent, leading to increased adoption of prescription glasses and contact lenses.

The aging population across Europe is another major factor fueling eyewear sales. A significant percentage of the population is over 65, and vision-related issues such as cataracts and presbyopia are becoming more prevalent. The majority of individuals in this age group require some form of vision correction, further driving the need for spectacles, reading glasses, and specialized lenses. The shift toward premium eyewear is also gaining traction as people seek high-quality vision solutions that blend functionality with style.

The market is categorized by product type into spectacles, contact lenses, and sunglasses. Spectacles dominated the segment with USD 26 billion in revenue in 2024 and are expected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2034. The growing prevalence of CVS due to increased screen time is a major driver behind this trend, as more consumers seek protective lenses designed to reduce digital eye strain.

The eyewear market is also segmented by distribution channel into online and offline sales. The online segment held a 63.6% market share in 2024 and is expected to see further expansion. The rise of e-commerce platforms, combined with convenient delivery services and flexible return policies, has significantly boosted online eyewear purchases. Digital advancements, including virtual try-on features, have enhanced the online shopping experience, reducing hesitation in purchasing eyewear without in-store trials. As consumers continue to embrace online shopping, the segment is projected to grow substantially over the next decade.

One of the most lucrative markets in Europe, the U.K., generated USD 12 billion in eyewear sales in 2024, with projections indicating an increase to USD 16.6 billion by 2034. The high demand for both functional and fashion-forward eyewear has contributed to steady market growth. Additionally, the presence of established vision care providers and the availability of insurance coverage for vision-related expenses have encouraged more consumers to invest in quality eyewear products. The expanding export market for eyewear products further solidifies the region's strong position in the industry.

