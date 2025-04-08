Promptcare Introduces New Infusion Suite In Cedar Rapids, Iowa

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PromptCare Introduces New Infusion Suite in Cedar Rapids, IA, for on-site infusion therapy and full-service specialty pharmacy

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PromptCare announces today the grand opening of its PromptCare Infusion Suite of Cedar Rapids, located at 1847 1st Ave. S.E., Suite 100, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.The new space provides specialty pharmaceuticals and on-site infusion therapies to treat complex neurology, immunology, pulmonary, gastroenterology, rheumatology, hematology/oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and other rare and chronic health conditions. The site is staffed with specialty-trained infusion nurses to oversee all aspects of patient care in a welcoming environment with similar safety standards to hospital-based infusion providers.“At the heart of PromptCare's mission is our deep commitment to compassionate care, ensuring each patient's needs are our foremost priority. Our comprehensive infusion, pharmacy, and nursing services are also convenient, accessible, and cost-effective for the Cedar Rapids community,” says Paul Jardina, Chief Executive Officer at PromptCare.“For those managing chronic health conditions, we dedicate ourselves to offering safe, personalized care plans, assuring every person receives the attentive support they deserve.”The modern space features comfortable, private suites for patients requiring intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) infusion therapies and other advanced specialty medications. PromptCare partners with specialty providers to deliver a streamlined onboarding process, prior authorization and insurance management, an extensive payer network, co-pay assistance programs, continuous clinical monitoring for optimal patient outcomes, and 24-7 nursing and pharmacy support.PromptCare's Infusion Suite of Cedar Rapids is an extension of the company's nationwide footprint. Established in 1985, PromptCare is an industry leader in specialty pharmacy, home infusion, and respiratory services. Combining high-tech equipment and infusion drug therapies with a personalized approach to patient care, PromptCare is a preferred partner of physicians, hospitals, and payers in managing complex medical conditions, including multiple sclerosis, asthma, Crohn's disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, COPD, bleeding disorders, and many other nutritional, autoimmune, and primary immunodeficiency disorders.PromptCare is licensed to dispense specialty pharmacy drugs in all 50 states. The company plans to introduce additional suites in 2025 to meet the growing needs of patients requiring infusion therapy to manage chronic and complex health conditions.The PromptCare team invites the public to attend its grand-opening reception for a facility tour with light refreshments Wednesday, April 9, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m. Pharmacists, nurses, and executive team members will be in attendance to provide information and answer questions about infusion services available at PromptCare. RSVP to ....Visit promptcare or call 866-776-6782 to learn more. Providers can fax referrals to 800-815-6808. Email ... with questions.###About PromptCarePromptCare is a leading national provider of specialty infusion, respiratory, and pharmaceutical therapies, helping adult and pediatric patients with complex chronic conditions live their fullest lives.Photo OpportunityPhotos and interviews with the PromptCare team are available Wednesday, April 9, from 4 to 6 p.m.

