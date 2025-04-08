403
Kremlin Welcomes Possible US, Iran Negotiations
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed support for the reported plans of the United States and Iran to engage in talks regarding Iran's nuclear program.
During a press conference in Moscow, Peskov shared that the Kremlin viewed these developments favorably.
“We are aware that certain contacts, both direct and indirect, are planned in Oman. Naturally, this is something we can only welcome, as it may help de-escalate tensions surrounding Iran,” Peskov stated.
Earlier in the week, on Monday, US Leader Donald Trump announced that direct talks with Iran were forthcoming, noting that a meeting “almost at the highest level” was scheduled for Saturday.
Trump shared a cautious sense of optimism about the potential for an agreement, adding that “no one wants the opposite.”
In 2015, Iran and major global powers reached a nuclear deal that placed limitations on Tehran’s nuclear activities in return for the easing of sanctions. However, Trump pulled the US out of the agreement in 2018.
Peskov also addressed Japan’s newly released strategic foreign policy document, which reiterated Tokyo's intention to sign a peace treaty with Russia regarding the Kuril Islands territorial dispute.
He noted that negotiations were currently off the table due to Japan’s alignment with policies that were perceived as anti-Russian.
