Germany Halts Refugee Admissions Under UN Resettlement Program
(MENAFN) Germany has halted its refugee admissions through the UN resettlement program, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry on Tuesday.
“Due to the ongoing coalition negotiations, no new commitments to the resettlement program will be made,” an Interior Ministry representative informed a news agency.
“We will only process cases that are at an advanced stage and where firm commitments have already been made,” he explained, adding that the incoming coalition government will make the final decision regarding the program.
Negotiations between the Conservative leader Friedrich Merz’s CDU/CSU alliance and the Social Democrats (SPD) are still ongoing this week, as both parties work to form a new government following the February 23 parliamentary elections.
The new government is expected to suspend voluntary refugee admission programs, as the Christian Democrats are pushing for significant changes to refugee policy and stricter measures to control irregular migration.
Since 2012, Germany has participated in resettlement efforts led by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), which selects refugees with specific protection needs for relocation from transit countries or conflict zones.
The program has had limited admissions, accepting only a few thousand refugees each year. For 2025, Germany had committed to welcoming 6,500 refugees through the resettlement and humanitarian admission program.
