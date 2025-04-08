403
French Foreign Minister Visits Algeria Amid Diplomatic Tensions
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot visited Algeria on Sunday for an official trip, following months of political strain between the two nations.
Barrot was warmly received by his Algerian peer, Ahmed Attaf, at the Foreign Ministry headquarters, where they held discussions, according to reports from Algerian state television.
During his visit, Barrot is scheduled to meet with several Algerian officials to address a variety of bilateral issues, as indicated by the broadcaster.
These talks are seen as a critical step in renewing dialogue between the two nations, which have faced growing tensions in recent months.
On Monday, both Algeria and France reiterated their commitment to restoring dialogue between the two countries, following a phone conversation between Algerian Leader Abdelmadjid Tebboune and French President Emmanuel Macron.
This call is seen as an effort to ease the strained relationship.
The diplomatic rift between Algeria and France began to intensify last summer when Algeria recalled its ambassador from Paris in response to France's support for Morocco's autonomy proposal regarding Western Sahara.
Tensions further escalated in November when Algerian authorities detained French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal at Algiers Airport, accusing him of undermining the nation's territorial integrity with his critiques of the Algerian government.
The diplomatic friction between the two countries is often a source of tension, primarily due to the historical legacy of French colonial rule in Algeria.
