Hankook Tire Takes Center Stage At Formula E's 2025 Miami E-Prix

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Homestead-Miami Speedway will be the first Miami-based Formula E race in over a decade, and is considered one of North America's most iconic racetracks. This venue spans 1.49 miles (2.414 kilometers) and features a unique layout combining high-speed oval tracks with challenging dogleg sections, where drivers' precise steering and cornering techniques will add intensity to the race.

Hankook's GEN3 Evo iON Race tire, the official racing tire of Formula E, continues to attract significant attention from drivers and race officials for its performance in terms of grip, handling, cornering, braking, and durability. Specially designed for the GEN3 Evo race car, capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 mph (322 km/h) and accelerating from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 1.86 seconds - 30% faster than current F1 cars - the tire has already demonstrated its exceptional performance in previous races. It is widely anticipated to deliver unparalleled performance once again, supporting peak racing conditions throughout the event.

As part of its fan engagement efforts, Hankook will operate a pop-up event, the Formula E X Hankook Tube Shop, from April 9 to 11 (local time) on Miami Beach. Following a successful launch in South Korea last August, this event aims to introduce motorsport fans to Hankook's global integrated brand and its premier EV racing tire technologies.

The Formula E X Hankook Tube Shop concept is a unique tube rental station themed after Hankook's brand identity, where visitors can rent tire-shaped tubes. The event will also include social media participation activities, a tire toss game, and other interactive programs to engage visitors in a playful and memorable way.

At the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hankook will also operate a branded booth in the Fan Village, showcasing its iON line, the world's first full lineup of tires specifically for electric vehicles, and GEN3 Evo iON Race tire. The booth will feature product displays and photo zones, offering an immersive experience for motorsport fans.

Meanwhile, Formula E Season 11 spans 16 rounds across 10 major cities worldwide and features fierce competition among six global electric vehicle manufacturers, including Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, Stellantis, Mahindra, and Lola Cars. Through global motorsports partnerships, Hankook Tire aims to further enhance its global technological leadership and premium brand image.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

