LYSOL® ANNOUNCES NEW LAVENDER & COTTON BLOSSOM SCENTED PRODUCTS

Lysol Lavender & Cotton Blossom captures the scents of a lavender field, blending notes of lavender, jasmine and violet with subtle hints of energizing apple and green pear. Rich, woody sandalwood and white musk, reminiscent of cozy cotton blossoms, round out the scent for a refreshing yet soothing finish. From Disinfectant Spray to Disinfecting Wipes, Toilet Bowl Cleaner, All-Purpose Cleaner and Multi-Surface Cleaner, the new scent will give your space a top-to-bottom refresh.

"The new Lysol Lavender & Cotton Blossom fragrance marks an exciting innovation for Lysol," said Benoit Veryser, Vice President of U.S. Marketing for Lysol at Reckitt. "As the newest addition to our Brand New Day portfolio, Lavender & Cotton Blossom scented products elevate the cleaning experience, delivering on Lysol's promise to kill 99.9% of germs while leaving your home with a refreshing lavender scent."

As part of the scent launch, Lysol is teaming up with dance lover and Latin icon Roselyn Sanchez to encourage consumers to "Lavanda (meaning "Lavender" in Spanish) and Dance," AKA: turn your weekend chores into the ultimate dance party. "As a lifelong performer, music and dance have always been powerful motivators, helping me to find joy in everyday tasks like cleaning," says Sanchez. "The refreshing new Lysol Lavender & Cotton Blossom scent inspires me to view cleaning as less of a chore and more like a dance break, all while killing 99.9% of germs and leaving behind an incredible scent."

Additionally, Lysol is joining forces with powerhouse professional dancers from the Dancing with the Stars: Live! Tour to enlist beloved dance pros to share their cleaning-inspired dance moves on social media and amplify the Lysol Lavender Sweepstakes where consumers will have the chance to win the new Lavender & Cotton Blossom scented products†. To enter, consumers can visit

The suite of Lavender & Cotton Blossom scented products will be available at major U.S. retailers starting in April 2025. To learn more, visit and follow Lysol @ lysolus on TikTok and @lysol on Instagram.

*When used as directed.

†.No Purchase Necessary. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry and are the intended recipient of the email invitation. Begins at 12:00:00 AM (ET) 03/19/2025 and ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) on 05/31/2025. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Reckitt Benckiser LLC, 399 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany, NJ 07054-0224.

ABOUT LYSOL

For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart.

ABOUT RECKITT

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick , Calgon , Cillit Bang , Clearasil , Dettol , Durex , Enfamil , Finish , Gaviscon , Harpic , Lysol , Mortein , Mucinex , Nurofen , Nutramigen , Strepsils , Vanish , Veet , Woolite and more.

Every day, around 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at .

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

