MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each year, through the heat, the dust - and yes even the rain sometimes - participants overcome obstacles together, embodying resilience, communal effort and the spirit of radical self-reliance. Burning Man 2025 promises to be another unforgettable chapter in this ever-unfolding story!

BURNING MAN IS BACK! 2025 TICKETS ARE COMING SOON

Post thi

The Tomorrow Sale-Burning Man's second major ticket sale-is the best chance to secure lowest price tickets to the annual gathering in Black Rock City, where participants co-create a temporary metropolis dedicated to art, culture and community.

Burning Man 2025 – What You Need to Know



Event Dates: August 24 – September 1, 2025

Pre-Registration Required: April 21 – April 29, 2025

Tomorrow Sale Ticket Release: April 30, 2025

Ticket Prices: Tickets at all 2025 price points will be available in limited quantities - including at the gifting ($950 and up), pay your way ($750), and receive the gift ($550, $650) price points.

How to Buy: Visit href="" rel="nofollow" burningma to learn more. Don't be intimidated! Let's Connect: Aren't sure where to start or how to plug in? Shoot us a note at [email protected] . Burning Man is a community–let's connect to help out. All are welcome!

Join Us in the Dust!

Many people may not realize they belong at Burning Man. If you're drawn to large-scale art, immersive soundscapes, mind-expanding performances, and an unparalleled sense of community, Burning Man welcomes you to be a part of something bigger than yourself.

Compared to this point in time from previous years, more tickets have been sold than ever before and already tens of thousands of excited participants have committed heart and soul to creating the Best Burning Man ever.

Say yes to adventure. Yes to self-discovery. Yes to an experience that will challenge and inspire you. Take your first step toward an unforgettable journey. Tomorrow starts today.

For all questions, email [email protected] .

About Burning Man Project

Burning Man Project is the nonprofit in service to a global cultural movement that is advancing a more creative, connected, and thriving society. The nonprofit fosters Burning Man culture year-round through arts and culture, educational, civic and social enterprise programming. Black Rock City, Burning Man Project's signature annual gathering in the Nevada's Black Rock desert, convenes people, ideas, and resources in unexpected ways to move organizations and communities forward. With over a million participants in 75 countries, Burning Man events have sparked a thriving community of innovation in art, technology, and urban design.

CONTACT INFO:

Dominique Debucquoy-Dodley

Associate Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Burning Man Project