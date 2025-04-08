Stardust Power Inc. Appoints Carlos Urquiaga As Senior Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor, effective immediately. Mr. Urquiaga will report directly to the Founder and CEO, Roshan Pujari.









Mr. Urquiaga is a highly accomplished financier with over 30 years of experience in the metals and mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, specializing in capital raising, structuring, and financial advisory services. His expertise spans complex financing transactions, including those in the electric vehicle battery materials supply chain. Throughout his career, he has successfully delivered more than $40 billion in financing and advisory transactions, playing a key role in some of the most significant deals in the industry.

Mr. Urquiaga's distinguished career includes senior leadership roles at BNP Paribas, Citi and Appian Capital, where he was instrumental in executing high-value transactions, including financing for major projects such as Teck's Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project funding and Freeport's Cerro Verde expansion. His work has earned numerous accolades, including "Deal of the Year" awards for his role in financing and strategic advisory efforts.

As Senior Advisor at Stardust Power, Mr. Urquiaga will focus on guiding the Company through its critical next stages, particularly leading efforts to achieve Final Investment Decision (FID) and supporting the Company's capital raising activities, both through debt and equity financing. He will also assist in advancing the Company's strategic initiatives to scale its lithium production and capitalize on the increasing demand for battery-grade materials.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carlos to Stardust Power," said Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO of Stardust Power. "His expertise in structuring complex financing transactions and his deep understanding of the metals and mining sector, particularly in the EV battery supply chain, will be invaluable as we move forward. Carlos will play a crucial role in helping us in reaching FID, secure the necessary capital for growth, and position Stardust Power as a leader in the battery-grade lithium space. His experience in critical minerals and capital markets will be a tremendous asset as we continue to scale and execute our strategic objectives."

"The demand for battery-grade lithium is rapidly increasing, and Stardust Power is well-positioned to be a key player in this space. I look forward to working with Roshan and the wider team at Stardust Power to support the Company's efforts in securing the capital and strategic partnerships necessary to drive its growth and deliver long-term value to shareholders," said Carlos Urquiaga.

About Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America's energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol“SDST.”

