Europol declares great child sexual abuse platform taken apart
(MENAFN) Europol has reported the dismantling of one of the world’s largest child sexual abuse platforms, ‘KidFlix,’ which had nearly two million users worldwide. Launched in 2021, KidFlix hosted over 91,000 videos and attracted around 1.8 million users over a three-year period. The platform was shut down in March following a massive international operation involving authorities from over 35 countries, led by Germany and the Netherlands.
‘Operation Stream,’ which targeted this child sexual exploitation network, has become Europol’s largest investigation into online abuse. It resulted in 79 arrests and the identification of nearly 1,400 suspects. Not only were some detainees consumers of the illicit material, but they were also found to be direct perpetrators of abuse. KidFlix, unlike other platforms, allowed users to both download and stream child sexual abuse material.
Europol’s Executive Director, Catherine de Bolle, emphasized that online child sexual exploitation is not just a technological issue but one with real victims—children. The surge in online abuse material has worsened in recent years, with 2024 marking the worst year on record, according to the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), which reported an 830% increase in abusive content since 2014.
