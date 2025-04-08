New York's Newest Boutique Condominium: The Diamond Exchange Building

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now, the building has been lovingly restored and reimagined as a boutique condominium. With only 9 private, full-floor residences, it offers a rare opportunity for discerning buyers seeking privacy, character and timeless architectural distinction. Prices are expected to start at just $2.6 million per floor-a remarkable value for this level of exclusivity.

"It's a very attractive price point for what you get," says Thomas Guss of NYR, the brokerage representing the property. "The developer took great care to preserve as many historic details as possible. A private full floor in a newly redeveloped building like this is almost impossible to find."

Each residence is thoughtfully designed to suit modern living:



Two full bedrooms, two full bathrooms

A separate, sunlit room perfect for a home office, third bedroom, or flexible extension of the living space thanks to a smart folding wall system

A spacious living room with soaring ceilings (over 12 feet on some floors) An open-concept kitchen

Finishes include European white oak chevron floors, multi-zone air conditioning and heating, high-end Viking ovens, Bosch appliances, and even a built-in bar area with a wine cellar. One of the bathrooms includes a luxurious steam shower, offering residents a spa-like retreat within their own home.

A defining feature of the building is its set of historic bay windows-some of the first ever constructed in New York City. Originally designed to provide diamond dealers with optimal natural light for inspecting precious stones, these elegant windows now serve to brighten each residence, bringing in abundant daylight and a timeless sense of charm.

The location couldn't be more convenient-just minutes from multiple subway lines, the Fulton Street Transportation Hub, major banks, insurance companies, and financial institutions, including the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Although not yet officially on the market, demand for the 9 residences is already high. Interested buyers can register early now at [email protected] to express their interest, and to get invited to a building tour even before the official sales launch.

Press Contact: New York Residence Inc., (212) 360 7000, ext. 103

SOURCE NYR